BRIEF-INC Research says Alistair Macdonald to succeed Jamie Macdonald as CEO

July 28 INC Research Holdings Inc

* Inc research announces transition of ceo role from jamie macdonald to coo alistair macdonald effective oct. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

