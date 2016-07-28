版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 18:58 BJT

BRIEF-Dupont sets quarterly dividend of $0.38/share

July 28 E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

