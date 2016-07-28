版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:57 BJT

BRIEF-Federal communications commission to fine AT&T $106,425 for overcharging schools

July 28 At&T Inc

* Plans to fine at&t $106,425 for overcharging schools in florida Further company coverage:

