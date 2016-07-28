BRIEF-Halcón Resources says files for court approval of prepackaged restructuring plan

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Halcon Resources Corp
* Under restructuring plan, company will reduce annual interest expense by more than $200 million
* Restructuring plan provides that existing holders of halcón common stock will receive 4.0% of common stock of reorganized company
* On july 25, 2016 company partially drew down its revolving credit facility and therefore currently has $359 million in cash on hand
* Halcón resources files for court approval of prepackaged restructuring plan
* Under restructuring plan, company will eliminate approximately $1.8 billion in long-term debt
* Restructuring plan is expected to conclude in approximately 45-60 days
* Filed its voluntary chapter 11 petitions and prepackaged plan in u.s. Bankruptcy court for district of delaware in wilmington Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production