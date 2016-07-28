BRIEF-Ford maintains 2016 guidance, flags risk of weaker U.S. market

July 28 Ford

* Expects weaker U.S. industry auto sales in second half of 2016

* Q2 North American operating profit margin 11.3 percent versus 12.2 percent year ago

* Sees 2016 U.S. industry auto sales between 17.4 million to 17.9 million

* 2016 U.S. Auto sales forecast includes medium and heavy trucks

* Maintains full year 2016 guidance but says risks to reaching those include weaker U.S. Market

Source text - ford.to/2aMpRq4

