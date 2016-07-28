BRIEF-Ford maintains 2016 guidance, flags risk of weaker U.S. market

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Ford
* Expects weaker U.S. industry auto sales in second half of 2016
* Q2 North American operating profit margin 11.3 percent versus 12.2 percent year ago
* Sees 2016 U.S. industry auto sales between 17.4 million to 17.9 million
* 2016 U.S. Auto sales forecast includes medium and heavy trucks
* Maintains full year 2016 guidance but says risks to reaching those include weaker U.S. Market
Source text - ford.to/2aMpRq4
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production