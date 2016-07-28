BRIEF-Penn National reports quarterly earnings of $0.38/ share

July 28 Penn National Gaming Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $ 0.38

* Second quarter revenue rises 9.8 percent to $769.4 million, income from operations increases 21.1 percent to $149.3 million and adjusted EBITDA increases 14.5 percent to $223.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $778.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 diluted earnings per common share $0.29

* Sees q3 net revenues of $767.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $770.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Penn National Gaming Inc sees full year net revenues

$ 3,053.5 million

* Sees full year 2016 earnings per share $ 1.08

* Full year 2016 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $3.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S