BRIEF-Penn National reports quarterly earnings of $0.38/ share

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Penn National Gaming Inc
* Quarterly earnings per share $ 0.38
* Second quarter revenue rises 9.8 percent to $769.4 million, income from operations increases 21.1 percent to $149.3 million and adjusted EBITDA increases 14.5 percent to $223.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $778.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 diluted earnings per common share $0.29
* Sees q3 net revenues of $767.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $770.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Penn National Gaming Inc sees full year net revenues
$ 3,053.5 million
* Sees full year 2016 earnings per share $ 1.08
* Full year 2016 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $3.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production