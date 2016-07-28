版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Broadwind Energy says Q2 rev fell to $43 mln

July 28 Broadwind Energy Inc

* Revenue of $43 million in q2 2016 down from $63 million in q2 2015

* Company booked $176.2 million of net new orders in q2 2016, up from $55.2 million of orders booked in q2 2015

* Broadwind energy inc says at june 30, 2016, total backlog was $218.9 million, up from backlog of $165.8 million at june 30, 2015

* Break-Even income from continuing operations in q2 2016, compared to $3.4 million, or $.23 per share, in q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

