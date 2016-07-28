版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Baytex Energy says Q2 FFO $0.39

July 28 Baytex Energy Corp

* Baytex reports Q2 2016 results and board appointment

* Baytex Energy Corp says generated production of 70,031 boe/d (77% oil and ngl) in Q2/2016

* Baytex Energy Corp says Q2 FFO $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

