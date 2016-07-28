版本:
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands announces master franchise JV

July 28 Restaurant Brands International Inc :

* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces master franchise joint venture to develop and grow the Tim Hortons brand in the Philippines

* Joint venture company will be master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

