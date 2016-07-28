版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:06 BJT

BRIEF-JinkoSolar signs three solar PPAS for 188MWAC projects in Mexico

July 28 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd :

* JinkoSolar signs three solar PPAS for its 188MWAC projects in Mexico

* According to terms of PPAS, JinkoSolar will begin generating solar energy by approximately mid-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐