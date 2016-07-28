版本:
BRIEF-Coresite Realty says Paul Szurek to be CEO

July 28 Coresite Realty Corp

* Coresite Realty Corp announces executive leadership transition

* Paul Szurek, lead independent director, to succeed Tom Ray as president and CEO

* Tom Ray to retire effective September 10, 2016

* Ray will continue to serve as a consultant to company to assist with transition through June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

