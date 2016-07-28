BRIEF-GE sells 14.4% stake in Penske Truck Leasing

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 General Electric Co :
* GE sells 14.4% stake in Penske Truck Leasing to Penske Automotive Group
* GE Capital's announced sales now total approximately US$189 billion (eni)
* Sale represents ending net investment of about $0.4 billion and leaves ge with a 15.5% limited partner interest in business
* GE Capital believes it is on track to deliver about $35 billion of dividends to ge under plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
