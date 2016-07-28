BRIEF-GE sells 14.4% stake in Penske Truck Leasing

July 28 General Electric Co :

* GE sells 14.4% stake in Penske Truck Leasing to Penske Automotive Group

* GE Capital's announced sales now total approximately US$189 billion (eni)

* Sale represents ending net investment of about $0.4 billion and leaves ge with a 15.5% limited partner interest in business

* GE Capital believes it is on track to deliver about $35 billion of dividends to ge under plan