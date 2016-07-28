版本:
BRIEF-Nicholas Financial reports quarterly earnings per share of $0.37

July 28 Nicholas Financial Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.37

* Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $22.92 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

