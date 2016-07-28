BRIEF-Navios Maritime Midstream Q2 earnings per common unit $0.28

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP :
* Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP qtrly earnings per common unit $0.28
* Average expected daily charter-out rate for fleet is $42,707, $39,559 and $39,587 for 2016, 2017, 2018, respectively
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $23.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Currently contracted out 100% of its available days for 2016 and 2017 and 99.4% days for 2018
* Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP says revenue for three month period ended June 30, 2016 increased by $4.3 million to $22.7 million
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production