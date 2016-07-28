BRIEF-Navios Maritime Midstream Q2 earnings per common unit $0.28

July 28 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP :

* Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP qtrly earnings per common unit $0.28

* Average expected daily charter-out rate for fleet is $42,707, $39,559 and $39,587 for 2016, 2017, 2018, respectively

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $23.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currently contracted out 100% of its available days for 2016 and 2017 and 99.4% days for 2018

* Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP says revenue for three month period ended June 30, 2016 increased by $4.3 million to $22.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)