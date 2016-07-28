版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:30 BJT

BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge Capital reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.10

July 28 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc

* Manhattan bridge capital, inc. Reports second quarter results

* Manhattan bridge capital inc qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Says total revenue for three month period ended june 30, 2016 was approximately $1,166,000 versus $912,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐