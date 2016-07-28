版本:
BRIEF-Chartwell buys retirement residence in Midland, Ontario

July 28 Chartwell Retirement Residences :

* Chartwell announces acquisition of a modern retirement residence in Midland, Ontario

* Aggregate purchase price of $31.5 million

* Purchase price will be settled in cash,

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 121-suite tiffin house retirement residence in Midland, Ontario

* Chartwell estimates that, upon stabilization, acquisition will generate an unlevered yield of 7.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

