公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Hewlett Packard declares a regular dividend

July 28 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise board has declared a regular cash dividend of $0.055 per share on company's common stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

