BRIEF-Trimas appoints Thomas A. Amato President and CEO

July 28 Trimas Corp :

* Trimas appoints Thomas A. Amato president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

