BRIEF-Baozun signs cooperation agreement with CJ O Shopping

July 28 Baozun Inc

* Baozun signs strategic cooperation agreement with CJ O Shopping to establish e-commerce JV

* Baozun Inc Says Will Take A Controlling 51 percent Stake In JV

* Through its division CJ O shopping, CJ Corporation will be responsible for brand selection and launch in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

