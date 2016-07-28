版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-Alliance Data says card services business signs new deal

July 28 Alliance Data

* Says card services business signed new long term agreement to provide private label, co-branded credit card services for Ulta beauty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

