版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Unilife says John Ryan named CEO

July 28 Unilife Corp

* Says John Ryan has been named president and chief executive officer

* Says Ian Hanson has been named senior vice president and chief operating officer

* Says David Hastings, who has served as chief financial officer since 2015, will also assume role of chief accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐