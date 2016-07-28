版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Atlantic Capital Bancshares Q2 EPS $0.20

July 28 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc :

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly net interest income $19.3 million versus $9.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

