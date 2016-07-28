版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Life Fitness says Brunswick Corp to acquire Germany's indoor cycling group

July 28 Brunswick Corp

* Life Fitness says Brunswick Corporation, has signed an agreement to acquire Germany's indoor cycling group

* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Says approval is anticipated during Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐