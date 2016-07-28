版本:
BRIEF-Janus Capital to offer short duration bond ETF

July 28 Janus Capital Group Inc

* Filed registration statement for actively managed fixed-income exchange traded fund (ETF) - Janus short duration income ETF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

