2016年 7月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-Saab Ab receives ammunition order from U.S. Department of Defense

July 28 Saab Ab :

* Received ammunition order from U.S. Department of Defense for Carl-Gustaf man-portable weapon system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

