BRIEF-Brinks Co Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.38

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Brinks Co
* Brinks co Q2 gaap revenue $740 million versus $760 million last year
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Gaap revenue outlook is unchanged at approximately $2.9 billion
* Brinks co says Doug Pertz, president and CEO, has assumed additional role of president of u.s. Operations
* Amit Zukerman, Executive VP and president, global operations and brink's global services, has assumed additional responsibility for france operations
* GAAP revenue $$ 717 million versus. $748 million last year
* Brinks co says currency translation reduced revenue by $56 million in the quarter
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38
* Year non-gaap earnings of $1.95 to $2.10 per share
* Says Expect Full-Year 2016 expenditures are expected to total $135 million to $145 million on a GAAP basis
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg