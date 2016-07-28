BRIEF-Two Harbors says to discontinue mortgage loan conduit and securitization biz

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Two Harbors Investment Corp
* Two harbors investment corp. Announces plan to discontinue mortgage loan conduit and securitization business
* Company expects to incur one-time charges of approximately $3 million in second half of 2016 in connection with closure
* Wind down process is expected to be substantially completed by end of 2016
* Decision to discontinue made due to challenging market environment, combined with intent to reduce operating complexity,costs
* Expects cessation of conduit,securitization activities to reduce ongoing operating expenses by about $10-$11 million on annual basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: