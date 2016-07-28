BRIEF-Rada Electronic announces over $2 mln in new orders for production of avionics

July 28 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd :

* Follow-On production orders for airborne recorders and various avionics systems, with a total value exceeding $2.0 million

* Delivery of products is scheduled to begin during Q4 of 2016 and deliveries are expected to conclude by mid-2017