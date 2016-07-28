BRIEF-Rada Electronic announces over $2 mln in new orders for production of avionics

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd :
* Follow-On production orders for airborne recorders and various avionics systems, with a total value exceeding $2.0 million
* Rada announces over $2 million in new orders for production of avionics
* Delivery of products is scheduled to begin during Q4 of 2016 and deliveries are expected to conclude by mid-2017
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg