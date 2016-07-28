BRIEF-Raytheon expects international customers to account for 35 pct of 2016 bookings - Conf Call

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Raytheon Co
* Says continue to see strong demand for integrated air missile defense solutions, precision munitions, and C5ISR capability
* Says this demand has been broad-based across the European, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions
* Says expects international to account for about 35 pct of total bookings in 2016
* Says investment in factory automation and equipment upgrades paid off in Q2 and drove margin improvement
* Says raising FY 2016 bookings outlook to $26 bln (plus or minus $500 mln) from $25 bln-$26 bln previously
* Says don't see any significant impact from Brexit
Says expect to see margin improvement in IDS biz continuing into 2017
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: