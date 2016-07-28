BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum expects to complete phase 1 of Galveston Bay refinery next month - CONF CALL

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Marathon Petroleum Corp:
* Expects to complete first phase of multi-year program at the Galveston Bay refinery in Texas city next month - Conference Call
* EBITDA contribution from initial phase is expected to average about $80 million/year
* Expects Q3 total direct operating costs to be $7.65/barrel on total throughput of 1.85 million barrels/day
* Expects Q3 throughput volumes to be down slightly compared to Q3, 2015 due to more planned maintenance
* Expects Q3 projected corporate and other unallocated items to be about $75 million
* Both heavy and light Canadian crude differentials have returned to more favorable levels as impact of Canadian wildfires subsided
* Interested in continuing to build out within its footprint in retail and midstream side
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg