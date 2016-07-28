版本:
BRIEF-Argos Therapeutics says $50 mln share offering priced

July 28 Argos Therapeutics Inc :

* Argos Therapeutics announces pricing of $50 million public offering of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

