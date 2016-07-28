BRIEF-Noble Corp says "Brexit has introduced uncertainty in North Sea"- conf call

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Noble Corporation Plc
* "The U. S. Gulf of Mexico's outlook remains flat for now "- Conf call
* "There is a risk of contract cancellations for some time till market gets better"- Conf call
* "Our capital budget requirements will come down dramatically over the next few years "- Conf call
* "Brexit has introduced uncertainty for our North Sea region outlook "- Conf call
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg