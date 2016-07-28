BRIEF-Noble Corp says "Brexit has introduced uncertainty in North Sea"- conf call

July 28 Noble Corporation Plc

* "The U. S. Gulf of Mexico's outlook remains flat for now "- Conf call

* "There is a risk of contract cancellations for some time till market gets better"- Conf call

* "Our capital budget requirements will come down dramatically over the next few years "- Conf call

* "Brexit has introduced uncertainty for our North Sea region outlook "- Conf call