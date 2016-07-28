版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Hyperloop Transportation, Deutsche Bahn partner to build "innovation train"

July 28 Deutsche Bahn Ag

* Hyperloop transportation technologies, inc. Says has agreed to collaborate with deutsche bahn to create an "innovation train" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

