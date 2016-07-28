BRIEF-Celanese stops MMA production at Mexico facility

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Celanese Corp
* Celanese ceases mma production at cangrejera, mexico facility
* Celanese corp says production cessation includes both anhydrous and 50 percent solution grades of mma
* After a strategic business review, celanese has concluded that production and distribution of mma are no longer a viable business option
* Site will continue to produce dimethylamine and trimethylamine
* Mma production equipment at cangrejera facility has been completely converted to produce increased volumes of dma and tma exclusively
