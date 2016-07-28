版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-Shell reports fort Sumter discovery in Gulf of Mexico

July 28 Shell :

* Shell announces fort Sumter discovery in Gulf of Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

