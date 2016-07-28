版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Accenture acquires Tecnilógica to scale its digital skills in spain

July 28 Accenture Plc

* Accenture acquires Tecnilógica to scale its open source digital skills in Spain

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

