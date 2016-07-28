版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Sam's Club selects Salesforce to change membership engagement

July 28 Salesforce.Com Inc

* Sam's club chooses Salesforce to digitally transform its membership engagement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

