BRIEF-Hershey on conf call- Know there's a lot of chatter about Mondelez offer, not going to comment further on the matter

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Hershey Co
* On conf call - have intensified focus on analysis of global cost structure and business model
* On conf call - initial work underway indicates that there are bigger opportunities to unlock cost savings
* CFO- China gross sales are forecasted to decline in 2016
* CFO- for full year expect capex to be in the $265 million-$275 million range, about $20 million less than previous estimate
* CFO- advertising and related consumer marketing expense for the year is lower versus previous estimate
* Know there's a lot of chatter about Mondelez offer, not going to comment further on this matter
* On conf call - expect full-year savings of about $135 million , up from previous estimate Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production