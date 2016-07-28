BRIEF-Jura Energy reports gas discovery in Guddu block

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Jura Energy Corp :
* Jura announces gas discovery in Guddu block
* Anticipated future production from Khamiso-1 gas discovery in Guddu block is expected to be entitled to a gas price of us$3.75 per mmbtu
* During a short duration pre-stimulation test on a 32/64 inch choke, well flowed gas at an average rate of 2.95 mmcf/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
