BRIEF-Jura Energy reports gas discovery in Guddu block

July 28 Jura Energy Corp :

* Jura announces gas discovery in Guddu block

* Anticipated future production from Khamiso-1 gas discovery in Guddu block is expected to be entitled to a gas price of us$3.75 per mmbtu

* During a short duration pre-stimulation test on a 32/64 inch choke, well flowed gas at an average rate of 2.95 mmcf/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

