BRIEF-West Bancorporation reports qtrly earnings per share $0.34

July 28 West Bancorporation Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34 - SEC Filing

* West bancorporation inc qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses $13.8 million versus $13.2 million

* Qtrly net interest margin 3.52 % versus 3.59 %