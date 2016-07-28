BRIEF-Ultragenyx reports completion of enrollment in phase 3 study of KRN23

July 28 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

* Ultragenyx announces completion of enrollment in phase 3 study of krn23 in adults with x-linked hypophosphatemia (xlh)

* Data from study are expected in 2017

* Continues to study KRN23 in pediatric patients with XLH, through ongoing phase 2, phase 3 study expected to begin in mid-2016