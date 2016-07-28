BRIEF-Storagevault Canada says upsizes previously announced shares offering

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Storagevault Canada Inc
* Storagevault canada inc. announces increase to previously announced bought deal offering from $35 million to $50 million in gross proceeds
* Upsized its previously announced offering of common shares to 58.8 million shares at a price of $0.85 per share
* Proceeds to be used to fund acquisitions, pay down debt outstanding under current credit facilities
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg