BRIEF-Storagevault Canada says upsizes previously announced shares offering

July 28 Storagevault Canada Inc

* Storagevault canada inc. announces increase to previously announced bought deal offering from $35 million to $50 million in gross proceeds

* Upsized its previously announced offering of common shares to 58.8 million shares at a price of $0.85 per share

* Proceeds to be used to fund acquisitions, pay down debt outstanding under current credit facilities