BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure says Court Of New South Wales approves Asciano deal

July 28 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp :

* Announcement regarding Asciano transaction

* Supreme Court Of New South Wales has made orders approving proposed scheme of arrangement

* Transaction is now expected to close on August 19th, 2016

