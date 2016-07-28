版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure -Announcement regarding Asciano transaction

July 28 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Says Supreme Court of New South Wales has made orders approving proposed scheme of arrangement

* Says transaction is now expected to close on August 19th, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

