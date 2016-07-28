版本:
BRIEF-Hanmi Financial's board declares 35.7 pct rise in cash dividend to $0.19/share

July 28 Hanmi Financial Corp

* Board declared cash dividend on its common stock for 2016 Q3 of $0.19 per share, up 35.7 percent from $0.14 per share in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

