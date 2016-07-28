BRIEF-Truecar projects July auto sales

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Truecar Inc
* "Kia Motors America may report biggest year-over-year retail sales gain, as it is currently on pace for a 7 percent rise in volume" for July
* Projects total new vehicle sales, including fleet deliveries, will reach 1.5 million units in July, down by 0.4 percent
* Seasonally adjusted annualized rate for total light vehicle sales estimated to be 17.7 million units for July, up from 17.6 million-unit SAAR
* Excluding fleet sales, July U.S. Retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks should decline 0.7 percent to 1.32 million units
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg