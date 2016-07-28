版本:
BRIEF-Scana declares regular qtrly dividend of 57.5 cents per share on Co's common stock

July 28 Scana Corp :

* On 28 July, declared a regular quarterly dividend of 57.5 cents per share on Co's common stock for quarter ending Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

