BRIEF-BVC extends trading techonology contract with Nasdaq

July 28 Nasdaq Inc

* Bolsa de valores de colombia (bvc) extends trading technology contract with nasdaq

* Bolsa de valores de colombia extends current trading technology contract for an additional seven years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

