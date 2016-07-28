BRIEF-PG&E Q2 earnings per share $0.41

July 28 PG&E Corp

* Maintaining its previously issued 2016 guidance for non-GAAP earnings from operations in range of $3.65 to $3.85 per share

* On a non-GAAP basis, excluding items impacting comparability, PG&E corporation's earnings from operations for Q2 were $0.66 per share

* Adjusting previously issued guidance range for 2016 projected GAAP earnings to $2.83 to $3.15 per share

* Q2 total operating revenues $4.2 billion versus $4.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $4.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.66 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.72, revenue view $17.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S