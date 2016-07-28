版本:
BRIEF-Sotheby's says incremental credit facility maturity date extended by a year

July 28 Sotheby's :

* Sotheby's and certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries are parties to a credit agreement dated august 22, 2014 - SEC filing

* On July 22, incremental facility maturity date was extended by one year to August 22, 2017, in accordance with terms of credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

